Investigations into the sexual harassment case against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri gathered steam on Monday as members of the top brass of Indian Cricket's administration appeared as witnesses before an independent inquiry commission.

It has been learnt that BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary, former Mumbai cricketer and captain, Shishir Hattangadi and Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Aditya Verma were independently deposed before a three-member panel comprising former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer Veena Gowda.

"Yes, Rai, Anirudh, Verma deposed before the panel. Amitabh (acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary) couldn't make it because he is busy with personal issues. It's not known why CK (Khanna) decided to give the deposition a miss," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

Committee of Administrators' (CoA) members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji were also there to present their statements regarding the allegations.

The inquiry panel might also investigate both the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Johri – one by his colleague from his previous workplace as well as an allegation made by a BCCI employee.

Chaudhury supposedly had the backing of some people appearing before the panel as he cited the example of Mohammad Shami's case wherein all concerned parties were thoroughly investigated by BCCI anti-corruption unit chief Neeraj Kumar before clearing the pacer of any wrongdoing.

It has further been learned that Verma's deposition was solely regarding the allegation made by the BCCI employee and that he also had documents supporting his statements. It has also come to light that Hattangadi, too, has spoken about the same.

There has been no official confirmation by either the commission or the BCCI regarding an investigation into the allegation by the BCCI employee.

It remains unclear whether Johri, who has been asked to go on leave, will be called in to present his side of the case before November 15 which is the date the commission is expected to submit its report to the CoA duo of Rai and Edulji.