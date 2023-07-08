Meta's Twitter rival, Threads, boasting an impressive 70 million followers, is set to roll out a beta programme for Android, providing early access to new features and bug fixes.

Participants in the Android beta programme will be informed that their app usage data will be collected and shared with developers to enhance the app's performance.

"For Android users can sign up for our beta below. You'll be the first to access new features and bug fixes, but bear in mind that earlier builds may be less stable," noted a company engineer.

TechCrunch reports that interested users can immediately register for beta access, with no waitlist required. Meta's CEO and Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed that Threads has surpassed expectations with a whopping 70 million sign-ups.

In an interview with The Verge, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri acknowledged the existence of several compelling options for public conversations. However, he emphasized the opportunity to develop an open and community-friendly platform given the existing Instagram user base.

"But just given everything that was going on, we thought there was an opportunity to build something that was open and something that was good for the community that was already using Instagram," he told The Verge.

Despite its substantial user base, Threads currently lacks key features such as direct messages, a "Following" feed, a complete web version, a chronological feed, and more.

While Threads is available in 100 countries for both iOS and Android users, it is not accessible in the EU due to data privacy regulations.