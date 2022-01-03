Amid the forecast of moderate to heavy snowfall in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Weather Department on Monday warned about possible avalanches in vulnerable areas in the next couple of days.

The Department has issued an advisory for moderate to heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from January 3 till January 9 and warned about road and aerial traffic disruptions due to bad weather.

"Two successive Western disturbances are most likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining areas from 3rd January (late night) to 9th January (forenoon), 2022," reads the advisory issued by the Srinagar Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department. The advisory was also forwarded to Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Srinagar respectively for taking preventive measures.

Chances of avalanches, landslides

The Weather Department warned that there are chances of snow avalanches and landslides in vulnerable areas besides disruption of power supply in hilly areas.

There may be water logging in low-lying areas besides a further dip in day temperatures, the department predicted and advised the people living in snowbound areas to avoid venturing into sloppy areas during heavy snow. People are also advised to maintain proper ventilation.

Rain, snowfall expected in J&K, Ladakh.

It is mentioned in the advisory that under the influence of these weather systems, the weatherman said that widespread moderate rain and snow was expected in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions."

Light rain and snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir from January 3 evening and thereafter increase in intensity and distribution," reads the advisory, adding, "Main activity of this system will be the occurrence of moderate to heavy rain and snow, most likely during January and 8 and gradual decrease thereafter."

"Western disturbances likely to cause heavy rain and snow mainly in Pirpanjal Range of Jammu division (from Bhadcrwah to Banihal), upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla and Kupwara, and Drass sub-division in Ladakh", the advisory reads.

"There may be disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu- Srinagar Highway, Srinagar-Leh Highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali, Mughal Road, and Sadhna pass", the department mentioned.

Drass records minus16.1 degree Celsius temperature

Drass town of Kargil district of Ladakh recorded minus 16.1 degree Celsius temperature on Monday. Srinagar recorded a minimum of 3.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.0 degree and Gulmarg minus 5.8 degree on Monday. Leh minus 9.9 and Kargil minus 10.2 as the minimum.

Jammu city registered 7.7 degrees, Katra 7.8, Batote 3.1, Banihal 3.6, and Bhaderwah 0.7 as the night's lowest temperature.