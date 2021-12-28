The inhabitants of the remotest and far-flung areas of Ladakh now have a quick transportation facility to reach district headquarters as authorities have successfully conducted landing trails in remotest areas of the cold desert.

After successful landing trails, the launching of helicopter services would ensure quick connectivity to the residents of the remotest areas. This initiative of the administration would also provide inhabitants of remotest areas an easy and round-the-year access to the rest of the Union Territory and the country.

On Tuesday a successful trial landing of Pawan Hans MI-172 helicopter was conducted at the newly constructed helipad at Polathang in Chiktan village in presence of the Executive Councilor for Health Mohsin Ali.

The Executive Councilor expressed his gratitude towards the administration for taking serious efforts in the operation of helicopter services in the remote village of Chiktan of Kargil district.

He said that the importance of the helicopter service becomes crucial for the village especially during winter month as it remains cut-off from the rest of the world due to which people particularly patients suffer a lot.

The villagers also expressed their gratitude to the UT Administration, LAHDC Kargil for taking the initiative, which was their long-pending demand to ease up aerial transportation.

Successful trial landings at helipads in Kargil district including Drass, Sapi, Henaskot, Wakha, Silmo, Meenamarg, Rangdum, Padum, Kargyaq, and Kargil Civil Helipad were conducted recently.

Helicopter trail landing at the remotest and most backward villages in Ladakh namely Skumpata, Shayok, Nyerak, Lingshed, LargyabYokma, Shachukhul, Chushul, and Kargyak in Leh was also done very successfully.

Similarly, in the coming days, the trial landing will also be done on the helipads at Barsoo, Sankoo, and Tangole.

Winter common helicopter services shall be functional from Kargil civil helipad and Padum Zanskar helipads besides other helipads are also completely ready for any emergency landing.

Meanwhile, winter helicopter service for the general public in Leh and Kargil districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh is scheduled to be started from December 29.

Officials inform that flight will start from Leh to Kargil, then from Kargil to Srinagar vice versa, and Kargil to Leh.

An official of Heli Services Leh informed that in reference to the letter no DC-K/Heli-Ser/2021-22, they have scheduled the helicopter services for winter helicopter operations from 29 December.