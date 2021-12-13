A complete shutdown was observed in Ladakh on Monday in response to the bandh call given by the Apex Committee of the Peoples' Movement of Ladakh, demanding statehood for the Union Territory and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The Apex Committee has also raised the demand for constitutional safeguard on the lines of the 6th schedule. Markets of Leh and Kargil wore a deserted look as all commercial and business activities have come to a standstill in Ladakh.

"Today successful bandh is an eye-opener for Central government. We are hoping that after the successful bandh the Union Government will initiate dialogue with the Apex Body to address our grievances", Asgar Ali Karbalai, one of the members of the Apex Body, told International Bussiness Times. He said that a future course of action will be announced very soon.

Former BJP leader and ex-minister, Chering Dorje told IBTimes that residents of Leh and Kargil have joined hands to fight for their rights. "Today's bandh is beginning of our agitation for statehood and other demands including constitutional safeguards on the lines of 6th schedule", Dorje asserted that a mass movement will be started in Ladakh very soon.

Centre already given nod to initiate recruitment process in Ladakh

In a bid to placate the agitating group of Ladakh, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given nod for initiating the recruitment process against all vacancies especially non-gazetted cadre, and also allocated a total of around 22,000 posts to the Union Territory.

The recruitment will start at the level of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for UT/divisional level posts, Deputy Commissioners-headed agencies for district cadre posts, and Subordinate Services Board for Police.

The UT of Ladakh has been allocated a total of 19878 posts in apportionment from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, it has been allocated 2839 more posts. It will have around 22,000 posts which are reportedly the highest in any Union Territory compared to population ratio.

In September 2021, the government of the Union Territory of Ladakh issued an order defining 'resident of the UT of Ladakh." According to the Ladakh Resident Certificate Order 2021, any person who possesses a Permanent Resident Certificate issued by the competent authority in the districts of Leh and Kargil or belongs to a category of persons who would have been eligible to be issued Permanent Resident Certificate by the competent authority in the districts of Leh and Kargil will be eligible to receive the Resident Certificate.

Centre has already formed a panel to look into Ladakh issues

On January 6 this year, the Union Government had formed a committee, headed by the then Minister of States (MoS) Home G Kishan Reddy to resolve the issues related to the conservation of Ladakhi language, culture, ethnicity, land, jobs, and participation of locals in development projects.

The panel was formed after a 10-member delegation from Ladakh had met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and expressed their concern. The panel constituted by the Centre has elected members from Ladakh, members of the Ladakh Area Hill Development Council, and ex-officio members representing the Centre and the Ladakh administration.

Reports said that the official interlocutor Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai had given some assurances but no such assurance was fulfilled. Now Ladakh Resident Certificate order has been issued the recruitment drive should be carried out.

Jobs in Ladakh reserved for locals

To fulfill the aspirations of the people of Ladakh, the administration of the Union Territory has already reserved jobs for the residents of the mountainous region. "No person shall be qualified for appointment to the service unless the person is a resident of the UT of Ladakh" reads the order issued by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R.K. Mathur earlier this month.

The move has met a long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh after it was carved out as a Union Territory (UT) after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K.