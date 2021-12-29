Within minutes after the Home Department announced the completion of the inquiry in the much-publicized Hyderpora encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday owner of the building Dr. Mudasir Gul was killed by the Pakistani terrorist, not by cops.

"Dr. Mudasir Gul was killed by the foreign terrorist hiding inside the building because his body was recovered from the attic", Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Surjit Kumar, who was heading Special Investigating Team (SIT) told media persons.

DIG further revealed that building owner Altaf Bhat was used as a human shield by the foreign terrorist and was killed in a crossfire

"Apart from a foreign terrorist, a local youth from Jammu had been staying with the foreigner for a long while as both were staying in the room of Dr. Mudasir Gul", he said.

Amir Magray's "hideout"

Notwithstanding claims of the family, police said that Amir Magray was a terrorist and was living with a foreign terrorist by using the building as a 'hideout'.

"Amir Magray had gone to a Darul Uloom Rahimiya to study but left studies mid-way. He frequently visited Bandipora and Gurez", the DIG said.

Important to mention here that Mohammad Lateef father of Amir Magray, a resident of Gool tehsil of Ramban district of Jammu, claimed that his son was working on a meager salary at a shop in Srinagar and was not involved in any terror activities.

Police, on the other hand, claimed that Amir was killed along with a Pakistani terrorist Bilal Bhai alias Haider in the encounter. Police claimed that Amir was involved in terror activities.

SIT chief gives details of the investigation

DIG Surjit Kumar gave a detailed presentation about the investigations carried out into the Hydeprora encounter. He said that the CCTV footage and other evidence show that building owner Altaf was used as a human shield by the foreign terrorist Bilal Bhai, who was living in Dr. Mudasir Gul's chamber along with Amir Magray.

"The footage and other evidence show that Amir Magray had accompanied the foreign terrorist during Jamalata Srinagar terror attack. Amir would often travel to Bandipora and Gurez, an angle which is still under investigation," he said.