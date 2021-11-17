Amid raging controversy over the encounter in Srinagar city's Hyderpora locality, police admitted that the father of one of the two 'terrorists' killed in the gun battle was once active in anti-terror operations.

Four persons including two alleged terrorists, one 'Over Ground Worker' and the owner of the building where the encounter took place were killed in Monday's gun battle.

"As per certificates, Mohammad Lateef Magray, father of Aamir Magray, was active in anti-terror operations in Ramban district in the year 2005", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban P D Nitya told the International Business Times.

When terrorism was at its peak in this belt, a large number of people were involved in anti-terror operations.

Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed that Aamir Magray was killed along with a Pakistani terrorist Bilal Bhai alias Haider in the encounter. Police claimed that Aamir was involved in terror activities.

Quoting Lateef, CNN News18 reported that Aamir Magray was working on a meager salary at a shop in Srinagar and was not involved in any terror activities.

Lateef, as per media reports, claimed he has killed many terrorists in operations with security forces in the past and was also awarded a medal by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra in 2005 for his bravery.

Lateef is not a protected person

The SSP, however, made it clear that Mohammad Lateef Magray, is not a protected person. "A security picket has been established in the premises of his house to provide security to the whole area", the SSP said, adding, "the picket is not exclusively for Mohammad Lateef Magray it is for the whole area because there are many families who fought against terrorism".

Hyderpora encounter triggers controversy

The killings in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday evening triggered fresh controversy as families denied all claims of the forces and demanded the bodies of their loved ones to perform last rites.

J&K Police claimed that two terrorists namely Bilal Bhai alias Haider and Aamir Magray were killed in the encounter along with an alleged Over Ground Worker (OGW) Mudasir Ahmed and a civilian Altaf Ahmad. Countering police claims, the family of Mudasir said that he was innocent and was not directly or indirectly involved in terror activities.

Police on the other hand claimed that Mudasir Ahmed was a terrorist associate and had facilitated Pakistan terrorist Haider to escape from the spot after Sunday shoot out in Srinagar. "Investigations revealed that the killed foreign terrorist Haider was involved in the recent brief shoot out at Jamalatta area of Srinagar and terrorist associate Mudasir Ahmad facilitated his escape from said spot to this rented location in an Alto-800 car," the police stated in an official handout.

Now the family of another alleged terrorist Aamir Magray has countered the claim of the police.

Restrictions imposed in parts of Ramban district

Taking preventive measures, the Ramban administration imposed restrictions in some parts of the district. This step has been taken after some organizations announced to hold protests against the killing of Aamir Magaray who was dubbed as a 'terrorist' by the police.

According to Additional District Magistrate Ramba, restrictions under section 144 CRPC have been imposed in the Famrote, Sangaldan, and Seripura areas of Ramban district with immediate effect to maintain law and order.