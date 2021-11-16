Twelve hours after a fierce encounter in Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir Police made a startling disclosure that the Over Ground Worker (OGW) killed in the gun battle was running a terror module in the guise of a call centre.

Two terrorists including dreaded Pakistani terrorist Bilal Bhai alias Haider, one OGW, and owner of the building where the terror module was functioning, were killed in the encounter which lasted for an hour on Monday evening.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday established the identities of all four persons including two terrorists killed in the gun battle.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Bilal Bhai alias Haider of Pakistan, who was active in Kashmir Valley for a long and was involved in terror incidents.

Police believed that another terrorist killed in the encounter was a resident of the Gool area of the Ramban district of Jammu province. An Over Ground Worker (OGW) Muddasar Gul and owner of the building Altaf Ahmed were also killed in the gun battle.

Mudasir Gul was running a terror module in the guise of a 'call centre'

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that building owner Altaf Dar had rented out three rooms on the top floor to Muddasar, who operated an unauthorized call centre from two rooms and gave one room to terrorists for hiding.

"In the guise of a call centre, Muddasar was running a terror module", he said and revealed that Muddasar used to bring terrorists from South Kashmir to operate in Srinagar. "Terrorists involved in carrying terror attacks were provided shelter in the call centre", he said.

The IGP further said that terrorists involved in attacking a cop in Srinagar on Sunday were provided shelter in the same call centre. "After Sunday's incident, Muddasar used his car to bring terrorists in his call centre", he said.

A policeman was injured during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar on Sunday evening.

The injured cop has been identified as Muhammad Maqbool, who was being treated for his bullet wounds at SMHS hospital.

The incident took place in Jamalata Nawakadal area of old Srinagar after police raided a suspected hideout of terrorists.

SIT headed by DIG to probe 'hi-tech hideout'

IGP informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police will probe the modus operandi of a hi-tech hideout at Hyderpora and will also investigate the sequence of events that led to the killing of the building owner and terrorist associate.

"The team will get into the details whether terrorists were in touch with any foreign country", IGP said.

Asked about the recovery of electronic gadgets that had links with foreign countries including the US, the IGP said that it was a matter of investigation and once full details come, the same will be shared with the media.

The team will look into the sequence of events that led to the killing of the building owner and terrorist associate.

It is security, intelligence lapse, admits IGP

The IGP admitted that terrorists were using a call centre as their hide-out on the national highway was big security and intelligence lapse. Terrorists had set up a hideout on the highway through which convoys of security forces pass daily.

Terrorists have set up a hideout at Hyderpora, on the highway bypass in Srinagar, exactly where terrorists in an ambush had killed 8 soldiers of the Indian Army on 24 June 2013 on the eve of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Srinagar.