Rahul Vaidya has received death threats on Garbe Ki Raat song. While one section has hailed the song starring Nia Sharma, another is not too pleased with it. The mention of Shri Mogal Maa, a deity worshipped in Gujarat has irked many people. Rahul Vaidya's spokesperson confirmed the news of him getting death threats. The team has asked for time to rectify the song.

The official statement

Rahul Vaidya's spokesperson released a statement. "Yes, it is true that these messages and calls have risen since last night. The messages are about getting Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten, even filing FIR against him or having him arrested. We'd like to clarify that the mention of the deity was respectfully done with no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. However, understanding that it hasn't gone down too well with a certain section of people, we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level," it read.

The statement further added, "We urge everyone who's taken offense to allow us time. The platform on which we have released the song will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured, we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern."

Apart from Rahul Vaidya, Bhoomi Trivedi has also sung the song. Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya dazzled everyone with their moves on the song. The two had taken to social media to share the song which quickly topped the chartbusters. However, with the song landing in controversy, we would have to wait and see how the new lyrics turns out to be.