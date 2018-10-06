For the premium off-road enthusiast, the Mercedes-Benz's G-Class aka Gelandewagen is the big daddy of SUVs. The G-Class' iconic boxy and rugged design has not changed significantly since its inception in 1979 while the company has given a nip and tuck earlier this year. The Indian subsidiary has launched the updated version here on Friday.

For India, the only variant from the new G-Class family is the AMG version. Mercedes-Benz India has priced the AMG G 63 at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). The new AMG G 63 is powered by the 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine in place of the previous 5.5-litre V8 twin-turbo engine in the G 63. The new mill develops 585hp of power and maximum torque of whopping 850Nm and it is mated to an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission. For more efficiency, the V8 engine in the G 63 comes with cylinder deactivation system. In the partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated.

Despite being a massive SUV, the performance pedigree lets the AMG G 63 sprint from zero to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds at top speed has been limited 220kmph and that can be improved to 240kmph with the AMG Driver's package.

Being a hard-core off-roader, the AMG G 63 comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive features rear-biased torque distribution. Mercedes-Benz claims the adaptive adjustable damping, and AMG Ride Control suspension set-up makes the SUV more capable off-road while it is also comfortable on the road. Mercedes-AMG G63 is still based on a ladder frame chassis while it now boasts increased torsional rigidity via a new material mix that makes the SUV lighter by 65 kg.

Signature G-Class bits such as boxy silhouette, external door hinges, round headlamps, mounted direction indicators and the exposed spare wheel on the rear are untouched in the new G-Class while the company has modernised these bits.

The G 63 is characterised by the AMG-specific radiator grille and the AMG bumper with large side air inlets and trim in matt iridium silver. The headlamps, indicators and tail lights are in LED High-Performance technology as standard while Multibeam LED headlamps are optionally available. The AMG version also flaunts side-mounted exhaust pipes, AMG emblem and larger 21-inch alloy wheels as standard. Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a newly designed dashboard with Mercedes-Benz's Widescreen Cockpit that comes with two 12.3-inch displays as standard