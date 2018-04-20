Bollywood stars and their obsession with high-end cars are not new. Celebrities in India have an enviable line-up of cars. In the past five days, two Bollywood actors bought two drool-worthy SUVs. Jimmy Sheirgill gifted himself a Mercedes-Benz G-Class on Akshay Tritiya, while multi-talented Farhan Akhtar bought a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.

Sheirgill's G-Class is G 63 AMG and costs whopping Rs 2.18 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The iconic SUV is powered by a 5.5-litre V8 petrol engine that produces maximum power of 544bhp and 760Nm of peak torque mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Sheirgill seems to be not fascinated with flashy Crazy Colour Edition of the SUV priced at Rs 2.44 crore and decided to go for the White color option.

Apart from his latest acquisition, Jimmy Sheirgill also has a Range Rover SUV and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Farhan Akhtar took the delivery of his Jeep Grand Cherokee from a Mumbai dealership early this week. The Grand Cherokee has been priced from Rs 78.82 lakh and is offered in Limited, Summit and SRT versions. Akthar's Grand Cherokee draped in True Blue Pearl is either Limited or Summit variant which draws power from 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine producing 240bhp and 570Nm of torque.

There are also takers for the two-wheeled machines in Bollywood. Actor Kunal Kemmu bought a Ducati Scrambler Icon in March while Arshad Warsi recently bought a Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition worth Rs 8.12 lakh from Mumbai dealerships.

Twitter/ Ducati India

Close on the heels of the Bollywood celebrities are cricketers. Indian team and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is the first customer of the recently launched 2018 Audi RS 5 priced at Rs 1.10 crore. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya's latest buy is an Audi A6 35TDI sedan priced about Rs 65 lakh.