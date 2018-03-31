Bollywood's Farhan Akhtar has made his Tollywood debut. The multi-talented celebrity is not foraying into Telugu films as an actor or director but as a singer for Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharat Ane Nenu.

Mahesh Babu announced this news and tweeted, "Thank you @FarOutAkhtar Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry . [sic]" The makers have unveiled a video in which Farhan Akhtar is sharing his excitement, in Telugu.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed Farhan's track titled 'I Don't Know' and it will be launched on Sunday, April 1. While Farhan has crooned many songs in Bollywood, this is for the first time where he is lending his voice to a song from a regional movie.

Mahesh Babu's announcement has got a tremendous response on Twitter with over 3,300 likes and 1,100 retweets in less than an hour. It shows the craze that the movie is having on Telugu cine-goers.

Last week, the lyrical video of the first single from Bharat Ane Nenu was out. The song 'This is Me' from the Koratala Siva directorial was released on Lahari Music's YouTube channel and it met with a massive response.

Bharat Ane Nenu is political thriller directed by Koratala Siva. Rama Prabha, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara and Posani Krishna Murali are playing important roles. Ravi K Chandran and Tirru handled the camera for the film. Music lovers are desperately waiting to listen to more songs from the film. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film will hit the screens on April 20.