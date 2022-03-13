Men in Black is an American sci-fi film series featuring the life of two secret agents who monitor alien activities on earth. And now, a British man claims that Men in Black exist in real life too. The mindblowing claim is being made by an education worker in the United Kingdom during an exclusive interaction with Daily Star.

Men in Black visited the man after a UFO encounter

During the interaction with Daily Star, the man revealed that two unknown people visited him after he reported a UFO sighting to the authorities.

"I saw a dark orange ball in the sky. At first, I thought it was a helicopter or a light aircraft in trouble. But instead of falling to the ground the ball just hovered. I was a bit surprised and confused. The thought that it was a UFO or whatever didn't enter my head. I got home and thought there might be a website where you can report unusual sightings of aircraft, but I couldn't find any so I ended up contacting the police," the man told Daily Star.

Men in Black: Two men with suitcases

After 10 days, two men with suitcases apparently visited the man.

"There were two ordinary men in suits with briefcases who flashed some form of ID and said they were Government officials. They asked to speak to me about what they called 'the event' in which I saw a glowing object. They wanted to know the location, the time and how high I thought it was. I asked where they were from, but they smiled and left," added the man.

The man's revelation has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many believe that the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) is secretly investigating UFOs. They also claim that governments all across the world are deeply investigating the possibility of alien presence on earth.