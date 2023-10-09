What a spectacular Sunday it has been for the Indian team as they emerged victorious against Australia in their debut World Cup 2023 match. This time India is hosting the Cricket World Cup India's momentous win against Aus on Sunday was a sight to behold for cricket fanatics.

Indeed a nail-biting match, with Aus batting first, Pat Cummins-led Australia set a target of 200 for India. In response, India had a disastrous start, losing three wickets for just two runs inside three overs. Rohit, Ishan and even Iyer fell for a golden duck. But it was Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's partnership leading to thunderous century Rahul was 97 not out(115), while Kohli slammed 85(116) as they made India win.

KL Rahul finished in style. Hardik Pandya hit a six as India needed just 18 runs in the final 10 overs.

KL Rahul wins Player Of The Match award for his exceptional 97*.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma

During the presentation, Rohit Sharma said, "I was (nervous), you don't want to start your innings like that, credit to the Aussies bowlers as they bowled in good areas but some loose shots as well, when you have that kind of target you want to score as much as possible in the powerplay, but credit to Virat and KL on how they went about the chase. That is going to be the challenge for us as a team, moving to different conditions and adapting, whoever suits the conditions will have to come and do the job. Chennai never disappoints, they love their cricket and for them to sit in that heat and come out and cheer for the team says a lot."

KL Rahul said, "I was just trying to get my breath back. Virat said there's a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also. In the last 15-20 overs, dew played a part and that helped quite a bit. The ball also skidded on better. However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn't the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn't flat as well. It was a good cricket wicket, bit for the batters and the bowlers. That's what you get in the south of India, especially Chennai. (On the last six) I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way for 4 and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred."

Not just team India, Indians across the globe are rejoicing. Social media is filled with memes after the big win. Let's celebrate the night and welcome Monday morning with zeal and enthusiasm.