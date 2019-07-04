There was a time when Game of Thrones featured a lot of nudity and abusive language. There were several such instances on the show where we even got to see full frontal nudity of both men and women characters. However, as the series progressed, the nudity took a backseat. Game of Thrones' star Carice van Houten recently revealed that the #MeToo movement in the entertainment world led to less nudity on the show as well.

In Game of Thrones, Carice van Houten played the role of Melisandre aka The Red Woman. The character was shown naked on multiple occasions. But after the rise of #MeToo, the actress believes that HBO's epic fantasy drama show took this movement very seriously.

When asked by Deadline if she felt uncomfortable in going complete nude, Carice van Houten replied, "Yes and no. It wasn't my favorite thing in the world at all." Carice then talked about Paul Verhoeven's war drama thriller movie, Black Book, which also featured her in the lead role. In that movie, she experienced nudity on set but added that "the Dutch are quite open-minded, we are a bit easier with that."

"I would be more uncomfortable now. The times have changed in many ways. Back then, it was all a little overwhelming. No one forced me into anything, but in hindsight, I might have been a little more cautious with it," she stated.

Upon asking whether the #MeToo movement also impacted the nudity on Game of Thrones, the actress agreed to that.

"It also showed that you don't need it."

Game of Thrones featured a lot of nude scenes. Whenever there was a scene from Littlefinger's Pleasure House, we saw several female characters baring everything in front of the camera. Apart from that, there were several major characters like Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and Margery Tyrell, who were shown completely naked.

Not only this but Carice van Houten also talked about Melisandre appearing in Game of Thrones prequels. As we all know, there are several prequels planned that will feature different characters from a different timeline. When it was asked to Houten about her desire of making a comeback to the show, she stated that no one from the studio has contacted her about it but she would personally love to see more about Melisandre's background.