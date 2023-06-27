Things are getting heated up inside the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the latest ones to create tension are filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

Just two days after Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan scolded Aaliya for playing the victim card and discussing her marital life with inmates. Aaliya once again started talking about it.

Pooja nominates Aaliya

During the nomination task, Pooja nominated Aaliya reasoning that she keeps dwelling on her past.

During the nomination task, Pooja took Aaliya's name, Pooja told Aaliya Siddiqui she must stop playing the victim and tempers flare as a heated argument ensues, revealing a clash of perspectives.

Pooja told Bigg Boss, "I've been very confused with Aaliya Siddiqui's personality in the last week. I have not been able to read her.

Addressing Aaliya directly, Pooja said, "I would like to tell you something frankly, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle (My marriage has been broken, and in future also there will be many people who will have to go though this) and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the future, but people get tired of seeing the victim card. I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life."

Pooja, who was earlier married to Manish Makhija.

Aaliyah in her return took Pooja Bhatt's name and stated that she is very negative and dominating.

Meanwhile, Jad is bust flirting with Jiya.

Welcome to the Flirting Academy

Manisha talks about a flirting academy, to which Jad pitches in and tells her that he can be the French kissing tutor in her academy. Manisha replies to that saying that if any girl wants to enroll and learn, they'll have to get their own boyfriend or bring someone on rent, as no girl is allowed to kiss Habibi (Jad).

Orange-sutra between Jad, Akansha, and Jiya

The three of them were having a great time relishing oranges while playfully teasing each other in a flirtatious way.