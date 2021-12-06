Days after the National Conference (NC) Members of Parliament (MPs), under the leadership of Dr. Farooq Abdullah, staged a protest in front of Gandhi statue in the foreground of the Parliament, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti along with a small group of her party leaders protested at Jantar Mantar against Union Government's 'Kashmir policy' on Monday.

At Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Mehbooba Mufti was seen holding a placard with the slogan "Kashmir is in Pain" While protesting PDP president claimed that J&K had turned from Gandhi's Kashmir to Godse's Kashmir. She also demanded that the bodies of encounter victims be returned to their kin.

PDP president said she decided to stage a dharna in the national capital as she was never allowed to register her protest in Kashmir. She said she was either detained at her house or whisked away by police every time she planned a protest.

PDP chief was also demanding the return of the body of a suspected terrorist, Mohammad Amir, who was killed in the Hyderpora encounter. Mehbooba Mufti also demanded the restoration of statehood, 35 A and Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. She shouted slogans against the Centre's policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier NC MPs staged a protest outside Parliament

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah along with two MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi staged a protest near Gandhi Statue in Parliament on November 29. NC MPs demanded, "like farm laws, revoke Aug 05, 2019, unconstitutional decisions".

NC MPs Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone, and Hassnain Masoodi staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in Parliament lawns demanding revocation of Aug 5, 2019, decisions like the contentious farm laws and an impartial judicial probe into the Hyderpora, Rambagh, and Laway Pora shoot-outs.

Omar earlier blamed Mufti Sayeed for the abrogation of Article 370

Amid the one-upmanship, NC leaders are not hesitating to attack PDP for the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs). Recently, former chief minister and vice-president of NC Omar Abdullah has blamed the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for the abrogation of Article 370.

Omar said that Mufti Sayeed's 'one wrong decision' for forming a coalition with BJP in J&K was the only reason for the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

"I told Mufti Sayeed I had no greed for power. I had already served for six years as a chief minister and I told him that we don't want any of our MLAs and MLCs as ministers in the government. I told him that we will support you unconditionally, but please don't bring them (BJP) in J&K," Abdullah said while addressing a public meeting at Kishtwar last week.

Mufti Sayeed had his compulsions and took a decision, he said, "Now, we do not know for how long we will be punished for that one wrong decision because not even a single promise made to us post-revocation of Article 370 has been fulfilled."