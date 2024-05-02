Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that despite being denied any Lok Sabha seat by the coalition partners in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir her party is an important constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc for a "bigger cause".

"We are with Rahul Gandhi who is struggling for unemployed youth, women, farmers, marginalized and neglected lot of the society", Mehbooba Mufti said, adding, "PDP is part and parcel of the INDIA bloc".

When asked that the Congress and the National Conference have refused to leave any seat for her party in Jammu and Kashmir, she said, "Elections are small things. We are working for the larger cause to save our country from the communal and parochial policies of the ruling BJP".

Mehbooba highlighted the importance and the significance of the INDIA bloc to protect the country. She cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comprehensive efforts across societal sections. She reiterated her party's prioritization of overarching goals over immediate electoral contests.

NC, Cong jointly fighting against Mehbooba on Anantnag-Rajouri seat

Important to mention here that two constituents of the INDIA bloc in J&K the National Conference and Congress are jointly fighting Mehbooba Mufti on the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

Congress is actively supporting veteran Gujjar leader Mian Altaf- the National Conference candidate fighting against Mehbooba Mufti.

Congress intensified the election campaign in Rajouri district in support of NC candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad.

J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani today reached Rajouri to join the public meeting to be addressed by Mian Altaf at Thanna Mandi apart from a few other places. All senior leaders of Congress in district Rajouri are already actively involved in the joint campaign.

Mehbooba criticizes ECI's decision to postpone elections

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for deferring the polls on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat on May 25.

She accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of filing a wrong report to justify the postponement of the elections.

Lok Sabha elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency were slated for May 7. However, the ECI on Tuesday rescheduled it for May 25 after receiving representations from several parties.

She said authorities deliberately delayed elections to manipulate voters in favour of BJP allies and frighten the people not to exercise their franchise against the ongoing onslaught of Jammu and Kashmir's identity and resources.

Addressing election rallies in Maniyal Gali, Rajouri, She asserted the significance of the ongoing elections in safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity. Mehbooba also emphasized that the polls present an opportunity to send a clear message to the Union Government that decisions made on and after August 5, 2019, must be revoked.

"I am your candidate and seek your vote because PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had a very deep connection with this area. Many people told me to contest from elsewhere, citing the challenges of campaigning in this remote region", she said.