The Poonch administration on Friday served notice to Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for violating the Model Code of Conduct by involving school-going children in the election rally.

The notice has been served to the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote a letter to Rajiv Kumar Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India in this regard.

"We have issued a notice to the concerned party in this regard", Imran Kataria, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mendhar Poonch told The International Bussiness Times. He said that the concerned party has been asked to give a reply within a stipulated time.

NCPCR writes a letter to ECI

Worried ahead for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo-moto cognizance of a report that she involved school-going children in the election campaign.

"The Commission has come across an 'X' report wherein it has come to the notice that Ms. Mehbooba Mufti is using school-going children for the election campaign for Rajouri-Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency", a letter written by the Priyank Kanoongo chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to Rajiv Kumar Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India.

The Commission is of the view that this appears to be a violation of various guidelines/provisions of the Model Code of Conduct by the Election Commission of India'

"Therefore, the Commission while taking suo-moto cognizance of the matter under section 13(1)(j) of the CRPA Act, 2005, and bring the same to your kind notice for taking appropriate action against those involved in violating Model Code of Conduct", the letter reads.

Picture goes viral on social media

Meanwhile, reports said that a picture has been circulated on social media in which Mehbooba Mufti was seen standing with some school-going students who were carrying flags of the PDP.

Reports said that the incident was reported in the Harni area of Poonch where the PDP chief campaigned yesterday.

Mehbooba Mufti, who is a PDP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha has been campaigning in the border districts of Poonch these days.

Mehbooba Mufti reached Surankote via Mughal Road on Wednesday to start a campaign in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.