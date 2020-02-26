The Supreme Court on Wednesday, Feb 26 sought response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea by Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, challenging the detention of her mother under the Public Safety Act.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Iltija to give the undertaking to bring on record that she has not filed any other petition before any other judicial forum, including the high court, in connection with the detention of her mother. The top court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 18.

Daughter Iltija moves to SC

Iltija had filed a habeas corpus, a writ petition seeking direction from the court to the authorities to produce a person under illegal detention, in the top court against the February 5, administrative order invoking the Public Safety Act (PSA) provision against her mother, leading to her detention.

The same bench had earlier issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration on a similar plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging government notification invoking the PSA against her brother and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Other leaders booked under PSA

Earlier National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madani, an uncle of Mehbooba Mufti, was booked under the PSA, under which a person can be detained for up to two years without trial.

Omar's father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has already been booked under the PSA and lodged at his Srinagar residence, which has been designated as a sub-jail.