Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to her residence in Srinagar but will continue to remain under detention, officials said on Tuesday, April 7.

The order to shift Mufti, who has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was shifted from a make-shift jail.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter saying Mehbooba Mufti must be set free. "Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out," the National Conference leader tweeted.

Initially, Mufti was put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the PSA on February 6.

The order stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to "Fairview Gupkar Road" which is her official residence.

Before shifting her, the government accorded status of subsidary jail to her official residence with immediate effect, it said.

Omar Abdullah released

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was also released after nearly eight months of detention.

"232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It's a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019," Omar Abdullah tweeted on Tuesday along with his photo.