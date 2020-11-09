In yet another controversial remark, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that youths of Jammu and Kashmir are left with no other option but to pick up arms due to "oppressive" policies of the BJP-led Central government.

Addressing reporters on Monday, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that terrorism has intensified in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution last year, adding that the voices of people are being suppressed.

"Militancy has increased in their (BJP) tenure. 10-15 youth are together joining militancy from each village," she reportedly said.

According to a new report by Times Now, Mufti said, "Because you (BJP government) have suppressed the voice, people don't have an option left. A youth thinks he can either go to jail or pick up arms. So he thinks he better to pick up arms and die. Because you don't allow people to speak."

Restore J&K's special status

Speaking on the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, she reiterated that the special status of the region must be restored. "We associated ourselves with India on a condition that our special status will remain intact," she said.

Mufti also advocated for dialogue with Pakistan and alleged that BJP is afraid of speaking against China. "If we can talk to China, then why can't we talk to Pakistan? We have been pleading with China to give us our land bank," she told reporters.

Last month, she sparked controversy by saying that she will only hold the national flag after the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

"My flag is this (points to the flag of Jammu and Kashmir kept on the table in front of her). When this flag comes back, we will raise that flag (Tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag... This flag bound our relationship with the tricolour," she had said.

Irked over her remarks on the Tricolour, three leaders of her party had resigned. The leaders joined the Congress party on Monday.