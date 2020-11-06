Pick surrender over death: J&K Police tells terrorist amid Pampore encounter [watch]

In an attempt to bring back misguided youth of the Valley from being radicalised and taking up terrorism, an injured local terrorist surrendered before the security forces in South Kashmir's Lalpora village, Pulwama district amid the Pampore encounter.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted along with videos of the local terrorist surrendering and said "Surrender over Death! Success of Police & SFs is that they are getting misguided youth back. This year has been successful as they are returning, know well that they are being honourably welcomed: "One local terrorist surrendered during the encounter in Pampore. Operation is going on," police said.

In the video, the injured terrorist Sultan Meer can be heard saying that he was influenced by Pakistan based terrorists in September. He also thanked the J&K Police and the forces to give him an opportunity to live his life again. He further expressed that he wasn't being tortured by the forces after being captured. He also advised others not to be misled saying that this bloodshed serves no purpose.

Earlier, two terrorists were gunned down during the gunfight and a civilian succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Friday. Police said 22-year-old civilian, Abid Mir, was injured by bullets on Thursday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed on Friday morning.

The gunbattle started late Thursday after a cordon and search operation was launched. Just as the search operation intensified, the terrorists fired at security forces, injuring two civilians at Lalpora.