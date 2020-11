At least one unidentified terrorist was killed during an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The gunfight, which began Thursday evening was reported from Lalpora area of Pampore.

Police said Abid Mir, 22, was injured in the Lalpora area of Pampore town on Thursday when terrorists fired at the search party of the security forces. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to injuries later.

