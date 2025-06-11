Ahead of the forthcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged the people to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, emphasizing it as a message of brotherhood and communal harmony. Mehbooba, along with senior leaders of the PDP, visited Pahalgam and interacted with locals of this picturesque resort.

Mehbooba Mufti addressed a gathering of local businessmen, taxi drivers, hoteliers, pony walas, and civil society members in Pahalgam, highlighting the collective responsibility of every Kashmiri in ensuring a peaceful and secure Amarnath Yatra.

She reiterated the region's longstanding tradition of Hindu-Muslim unity and called for immediate action to reopen key tourist spots in Pahalgam.

Mehbooba Mufti lauded the historical role of Pahalgam's residents in fostering communal harmony, stating, "The people of Pahalgam have kept Hindu-Muslim unity alive in the country. For centuries, the people of Kashmir and Pahalgam have welcomed Amarnath Yatris with open hearts, and this legacy will continue with the same spirit and sincerity."

She stressed that the security of the Amarnath Yatris is a shared responsibility, noting, "No matter how many security forces are deployed, the actual responsibility for a peaceful Amarnath Yatra lies with every inhabitant of Pahalgam."

"The security of the Yatris is your responsibility. Every stakeholder must play their part. More than the police and security forces, it is the people who must ensure their safety," she told the locals.

In a sharp critique of the current political scenario, Mehbooba questioned the relevance of elected representatives in the absence of real governance. "What is the point of having 50 MLAs and 3 MPs if they fail to address the concerns of the common people? Their silence during times of crisis speaks volumes. Governance is not about issuing tweets and press releases—it's about action, presence, and accountability," she remarked, indirectly pointing to the inefficacy of both ruling and opposition leaders.

Recalling the "vision" of her late father and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, she described Pahalgam as close to his heart.

She further said that she had invited PDP workers from areas along the pilgrimage route to convey this message and encourage local support for the Yatra.

"The people of Pahalgam must ensure the pilgrimage proceeds peacefully. This will rebuild confidence among tourists and help revive the region's tourism economy," she added.

“I request CM Omar sb & LG sb to open these parks here in Pahalgam. Nobody stops Omar sb when he gives jobs to retired people and transfers officers but what’s stopping him from ordering the opening of Chandanwari, Aru valley, Betab valley and other parks!?”



In her address, Mufti also urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Lieutenant Governor to take swift action to reopen popular tourist destinations such as Chandanwari, Aru Valley, Betab Valley, and other parks in Pahalgam.

She questioned the delay in their reopening, stating, "I want to ask Omar Sahab — no one stops you from giving jobs to retired people or transferring officers as you wish. If you can exercise your authority freely in these matters, why can't you ensure these parks are opened for the public?"

Expressing frustration over the inaction, she added, "We, in the opposition, can only raise our voice. But if you, despite being in government, only make statements, what's the difference between you and us?"

Mufti's remarks reflect the growing concerns of local stakeholders who rely on tourism for their livelihood. The PDP President called for unity and collective action to ensure the success of the Amarnath Yatra while urging the government to prioritize the reopening of Pahalgam's tourist attractions to boost the local economy and uphold the region's legacy of hospitality.