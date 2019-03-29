Ever since Meghan Markle got married into the royal family, her life has gone through many changes. From being an actor to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has come a long way since breaking big in the legal drama series, Suits.

Before being a royal member, Meghan Markle was married to Trevor Engelson for three years, from 2011 to 2013. She had a successful lifestyle blog called 'The Tig', which she had to close down because of royal protocol. Recently, a post of hers from 2014 has surfaced, where she claimed that she was the happiest she has ever been. The post was written on her lifestyle website.

When the post was written, the Hollywood star was dating Cory Vitiello, a celebrated Canadian chef who works in Toronto, Canada. In her 2014 'Year in Review' post, Meghan said, "without question, this is the happiest I have ever been – personally, professionally, wholly".

Her blog, 'The Tig' played a huge part in making her year special. Explaining her situation and how she came across the idea to open her own website, Meghan Markle wrote, "It was just May and I was sitting with butterflies in my stomach, coercing my finger to press the send button on Twitter. It was time for me to say that this website, this passion project, this thing called The Tig, was going live. And I was petrified. That may come as a surprise to you, but let's be real for a moment. I'm an actor. I have made a career of saying other people's words for a living and making them sound believable."

She added how the entire website was her brainchild saying, "Yes, we colour them with nuance and add subtext to the writing, but at the end of the day, I can hide behind the character. It's their words, their choices... Simply speaking, I am the vehicle. But this Tig thing...that was all me. My thoughts, my words, my likes, my ethos. If you didn't like it, then you probably didn't like me. And I (including the people-pleasing little girl in me) had to be OK with that."

It should be noted here that eight months after the launch of the website, The Tig, it went on to get featured in 'Best of the Web' in InStyle and Elle Magazine. "This brainchild of mine – of inspired living and dreams coming true, of food and fashion, fancy friends, of role models that make the earth shake, and travel that leaves you absolutely breathless – it caught on. My 'little engine that could' – did," she told about the website.

But sadly, after three years of editing the website, which covered fashion, beauty, health, travel and more, Meghan announced she was going to close it in 2017, due to her engagement to Prince Harry. The California actress was also required to shut down all her social media accounts due to royal protocol.