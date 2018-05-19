Priyanka Chopra has arrived in London for the royal wedding. The Quantico actress, who is close to Prince Harry's bride Meghan Markle, had earlier revealed that she will be a part of the British wedding.

The actress took to Instagram to announce that she has reached the location. She shared a gorgeous photo of herself standing against a window and absorbing the UK sun. Chopra draped a changing robe for the shot.

Soon after the beautiful photo, Chopra shared a picture from the studio of iconic fashion designer Philip Treacy. One of the most anticipated wedding guests at the royal wedding, all eyes will be set on Chopra's outfit. While the actress hasn't revealed what she will be wearing, her recent Instagram stories from the wedding hint that she could be wearing a nude-toned gown for the wedding.

She also gave her Instagram followers a look at the various hat options. Talking to BuzzFeed, the actress shared that she was stressing out about the "hat is mandatory" clause.

"I didn't even know what a fascinator was!" she admitted before adding, "A hat is mandatory, and someone was like, you know, you should wear a fascinator, and I was like, 'Yeah, that's what I'll do!'" She confessed that since she didn't know what a fascinator was, she immediately looked it up on Google. "Because you don't want to sound stupid."

Fascinator or no fascinator, there is no doubt that Priyanka will rock her wedding guest look like a pro.

Welcomed by the UK sun... #nomakeupnofilter A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 18, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

The world will soon bear witness to the holy union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the royal wedding ceremonies kick off. The wedding venue is decked up and the guests have begun arriving. It was recently reported that Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has touched down London to participate in the last minute wedding preparation.

Apart from Chopra, Meghan's on-screen husband Patrick J Adam, on the popular TV show Suits, also informed fans that he has made his way to the wedding. The actor tweeted wishing the actress the best for her big day.

Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 18, 2018

The wedding is taking place today and will start at 4:30 pm IST.