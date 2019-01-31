Seems like Prince Harry is under too much pressure, just like his family and is following their footsteps, as was followed by his elder brother, to become bald. And the reason for the apparent bald patch seems to be none other than his wife, Meghan Markle.

The bald patch on the 34-year old has become too apparent ever since he got married to the 'Suits' actor. And experts are already trying to convince the Prince to get a hair transplant if he does not want to become like his elder brother Prince William.

Dr Asim Shahmalak from Manchester's Crown Clinic has said that "If he does not take action now, he faces suffering from advanced male pattern baldness like his brother in his forties and beyond."

She has also pointed out there has been a "significant acceleration" in his baldness since last year and at the current rate, he will soon end up looking like his brother Prince William. Also, adding how Harry is lucky to have found a wife in Markle, who loves him irrespective of his look for he has not used any thickener or dye, without failing to suggest that the only long term solution to this would be to get a hair transplant ASAP.

But, hair loss expert, Spencer Stevenson, of SpaxHair has claimed that Harry was aware of his receding hairline from before and that might have been the reason why he hurried his marriage to Markle.

"I think young men may rush into marriages because they feel as though no one will be interested in them once their receding hairline worsens," he said.

Prince Harry had announced his engagement to Markle in 2017, a year after news surfaced about the two dating each other.

"When you consider his apparent Jack-the-Lad nature, and the fact that he's constantly in the public eye, it's probably safe to assume that he too could have been paranoid that his own thinning crown would make him less attractive – despite his wealth and status," Stevenson says reminding us about how he was at one point one of the most desirable bachelors in the world and how his insecurities about his hair fall might have made him take a decision in a snap.

"He's only human after all," Stevenson concluded.