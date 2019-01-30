Meghan Markle has been in the news for quite some time -- from getting married to Prince Harry to becoming pregnant, the Duchess of Sussex has been receiving a lot of attention for quite some time.

But too much attention seems to be the boon in disguise for the 'Suits' star right now. Recently, a group of netizens have been claiming that Meghan Markle's baby bump is fake and that she has been using a prop to hide the fact that she is going for surrogacy. They are convinced that the 'Duchess' has been wearing a 'moon bump.'

Several observations have surfaced that point out how Markle has been doing little tricks to give the people a glimpse of her perfect bump. In a recent outing, she flicked her coat several times to ensure that her bump gets a good spotlight and that has made many people 'angry.'

The debate among this group has spread to such an extent that many people are coming up with photo's where they are comparing Markle's bump on two occasions and how they differ 'suspiciously.'

On top of that Markle hasn't been spotted visiting any doctor or obstetrician that would go on to prove that she is pregnant.

I got it. In all seriousness, this woman is certifiable. pic.twitter.com/En8QMWhggZ — Verbena (@VerbenaGrace) January 24, 2019

Recently, on her recent visit to Belfast, people noticed that the Duchess must have dyed her hair because the strand of grey hair that she had was not there anymore.

Stylist Lucas Ermitage begged to differ from the crowd by pointing out how Meghan Markle has been enjoying her pregnancy by making sure that her bump is visible. He also pointed out that she has been wearing figure-hugging dresses and that she is choosing to do so out of sheer happiness.

"She is also obviously happy to show off her bump as she's wearing fitted dresses under the coats. So it may be that she's intentionally opting for coats that she can't do up," he told Daily Mail.

The 'bump' has come under serious observation as many people have noticed how Markle can squat, which is considered as something difficult for a pregnant woman.

If these rumours turn out to be true, the chances of which are there, then it should not come out as a surprise for the royal family who have, in the past, covered news too.