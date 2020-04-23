Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have proved yet again that they will not be heeding any advice from the Royal Palace. However, this particular transgression might actually get the Royal couple back into the good graces of the public, or it could be seen as a blatant publicity stunt.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly treated the Queen on her birthday with a glimpse of her youngest great-grandson. Even though it was on a video call. The gesture seemed sweet.

The move by Royal couple reeks of desperate attention-seeking?

However, it was reportedly not an intimate affair. The privacy obsessed couple were so keen to tell the world about the afternoon chat that they instructed their spokesman to email a selection of hand-picked publications to share the news shortly afterwards. The move by the Royal couple again reeks of desperate attention-seeking. And we have to say, it doesn't seem like a classy move.

Reportedly, Harry and Meghan's rush to make the news public was at odds with the wishes of Buckingham Palace, which had expressly stated that details of any calls between the Queen and her family on the occasion of her 'low-key' birthday should be private.

Meghan and Harry seem to be eager for some good press even if they have to feed it to the media themselves. Well, they'll have to do just that since they continue to alienate the press themselves. The Royal couple had recently reportedly launched an unprecedented boycott of sections of the British Press in a protest over the way their lives have been covered.

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to be in charge of the news that is reported about them by the press. Which we have to say seems like a ridiculous idea.