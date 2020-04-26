It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be on the war path. The Royal couple is reportedly helping a couple of journalists with their biography.

And when it comes to explosive revelations and blindsiding he Royal palace, no one does it better than Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex previously made explosive revelations about her life as a Royal during a documentary. The Royal family was nine too pleased with that stunt. And now it looks like the couple Sussex might be at it again.

Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan

Reportedly, Meghan and Harry have co-operated with the authors of an explosive new book that risks inflicting further anguish on the Royal family, it has been claimed. Palace insiders expect the biography – provisionally entitled Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan – to paint a flattering portrait of the couple.

That may be so, but what people want to know is how the Royal Palace will feature in the biography. Will they be painted as the classic villains in a fairy tale or impassive observers to Meghan's struggles.

Apparently, there are also fears that it might even be a score-settling exercise in which Harry and Meghan's strained relationship with the Royal Family and painful decision to quit Britain are revisited in uncomfortable detail.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already been making moves against the press in their country. And this biography might just be another attempt for the Royal couple to get back in the good graces of the public.

The 320-page biography, due to be released on August 11, is expected to be a global bestseller. We wonder if the profits from the sales will go to Meghan and Harry as well. Perhaps, this is another way for them to earn money. By selling their story to those that pay for it. Who wouldn't want a glimpse behind the curtain of Royal life? We hope that Meghan and Harry don't step on more ties with this biography.