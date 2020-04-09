Since all official engagements of the Royal Exit or 'Megxit' are now over, Meghan Markle is free to take up acting as a career again. The couple has also shifted to Los Angeles from Canada, where they had initially planned to stay. While Meghan begins her journey back into Hollywood, it seems that she may be looking for a mentor.

Following Harry and Meghan's exit from the Royal family, fans had speculated that the former actress would sooner rather than later get back to the silver screen. Reportedly, Harry had also pitched in a voice-over deal for his wife to Disney.

If rumours are to be believed, Meghan is keen on starting full time in Hollywood after finishing voicing Disney+'s Elephant documentary. And while she's planning to resume work, she is very keen on getting some help from the Hollywood diva, Angelina Jolie.

'It's an open secret Meghan's aspired to be like Angelina'

New Idea had earlier reported that Meghan has always been fond of Angelina. The publication also printed a statement by a close source stating, "It's an open secret Meghan's aspired to be like Ange for many years, just like she's so in awe of Princess Diana. Meghan has so much respect for Ange and everything she's achieved on a personal level as well as professionally."

The magazine further reported, "Her work for good causes and the UN speaks for itself, but Meghan marvels at how Angelina's managed to balance this with a thriving box office career and raising six kids."

The admiration and respect seem to be mutual for the two ladies. Reports suggest that the two actors have met each other many times in the past, sharing a deep 'intellectual connection".

All shootings and work commitments have been put on hold keeping in mind the lockdown. But it would be interesting to see the two actors collaborate on a project in the future.

