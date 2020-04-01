Even before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have confirmed their decision to live in the United States of America, President Donald Trump was quick to jump in and clear the air about the royal couple's security costs.

In a tweet sent out on Sunday, exactly two days before the official royal exit, President Trump wrote, "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US. However, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had not given out any statements on whether they were planning to live and reside in Los Angeles, America, but their representatives have now put the rumours to rest.

In an official statement released by the couple's spokespersons, the confirmed that, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made."

A source also revealed that the 38-year-old former actress Meghan, along with husband Harry, 35 and son Archie, 'love' Canada. An unnamed source confirmed to the People Magazine that, "They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A., too. They'll likely have houses in both places."

It is still not clear when the couple moved to the US from Canada. They were reportedly living in a secluded compound because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and stayed close to home most times.

Word's also out that Meghan may resume working in Hollywood after the exit. The couple had announced that they would be living in the UK part-time. It seems like the couple's other time will be spent in America close to Meghan's family and workplace.