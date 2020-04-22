Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be at it again. The Royal couple have reportedly launched an unprecedented boycott of sections of the British Press in a protest over the way their lives have been covered. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to antagonise the press, just because they don't like what they see or hear about themselves. Basically, they are striving for censorship.

Apparently, in a move that stunned Buckingham Palace courtiers and prompted allegations of 'censorship', the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to withdraw all forms of co-operation from many of the country's most popular titles, including the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already at war with the press since they famously filed a lawsuit against the big-name media houses in the UK. Reportedly, one Palace insider said: 'We have been left stunned. They have not taken any of our advice.'

This has been a running theme with Meghan Markle with Prince Harry in tow. The Duchess of Sussex has never deigned it necessary to consult or even listen to the advice of the Royal Palace.

Apparently, those close to the Queen were angered that the couple chose to release details of their new media policy on the eve of her birthday and at a time when Britain remains in the grip of the coronavirus crisis. Prince Harry even went as far as to skirt the line of misinformation when he apparently claimed that the coronavirus situation in the UK was 'better than we are led to believe from certain corners of the media'.

Reportedly, the couple released a lengthy statement explaining their decision to no longer deal with The Sun, the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, the Express and the Mirror – as well as their online outlets. These are the biggest media and press houses in the UK. Boycotting them would mean that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are essentially cutting themselves off from their own country.