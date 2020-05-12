Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already seem to be marking their territory in Los Angeles. The Royal couple sure does like their privacy.

Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have erected screens around the Beverly Hills area mansion where they are living, after it was discovered people could see directly onto the grounds.

Workmen were pictured outside the $18 million home, owned by movie producer Tyler Perry.

After lockdown restrictions were relaxed in California, the hiking trails around the area would be open to the public. This meant that people doing their daily exercise or walking their dogs could easily catch a glimpse of the Royal couple.

Which as we know is a big no-no for Meghan Markle. Tyler Perry's mansion also has high profile neighbours like Svester Stallone and Mark Wahlberg.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently moved to Los Angeles after abandoning their multi-million dollar mansion in Canada.

The Royal couple had resigned from their "senior" Royal roles in a bid for financial independence. But it looks like they still rely on others to maintain their lifestyle. Case in point, Meghan and Harry living in Tyler Perry's mansion.

Though it does seem that their residence there will be temporary till they find a more permanent home.