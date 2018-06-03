Meghan Markle, the now Duchess of Sussex, has been winning hearts since she and Prince Harry made their relationship public and then entered wedlock in a star-studded ceremony at the St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

However, there is one girl who is gaining fame from the rising popularity of the new member of the Royal family. Erica Lauren became famous after several Instagram users noticed her uncanny similarity with Meghan.

Who is Erica Lauren?

Lauren, who is a professional plus-size model is quite popular on Instagram. The account also says that she is a traveller.

Lauren told INSIDER that she has been hearing that she resembles Meghan since very early in her career.

"It's so funny — from early on in modelling, someone would comment on a photo every so often 'you look like the girl from 'Suits!' I had never seen the show before, so I had to Google her," she said, as reported.

She also said that she is extremely flattered by this comparison as she thinks that the new Duchess is stunning.

"I can't necessarily deny there are some similarities. I'm also half back and half white like she is, and I even saw a photo of Meghan in the news from when she was young and it looked so much like I did at the same age," she said as reported.

Lauren also says that initially, she was not sure how a career in modelling will work out for her, but it has been fantastic till now.

"In 2015 I remember taking notice of the rise of plus models and plus-size fashion influencers, especially on Instagram. Not only were they confidently showing their curves and rocking all these super cute clothes by a lot of newer plus-size brands, but in reading comments you could see women were out here supporting each other in the process." Sid the model, according to the website.

Check out some pictures of Lauren: