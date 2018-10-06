Meghan Markle has been having a hard time dealing with the constant defamation and embarrassing family drama, thanks to her father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Markle.

However, this time, Samantha has taken it a step further and lashed out at Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. She accuses her of 'not being around' during her daughter's growing-up teenage years.

The Duchess of Sussex is furious and reportedly thinks the attack has gone too far. She is more than just upset about Samantha attacking her mother's parenting abilities. In a report by HollywoodLife, a close friend of Meghan revealed, "Meghan didn't think her sister could upset her anymore than she already has but her latest attack on her mother has done it. Meghan is absolutely furious. She's a very protective person and the awful things Samantha's putting out about Meghan's sweet mother has lit a fire in her."

The insider further added, "She desperately wants to strike back at Samantha, but Harry has been really calming her down and helping her deal with the family drama. He has always been her rock when her dad was doing upsetting things and he continues to support her now. She feels it is very unfair that Sam can just spew out all these hurtful lies with no consequence. Up until now she felt the best way to handle Samantha was to ignore her, but it's much harder to do when she attacks her mom. Meghan wants to protect her honour."

In a series of tweets, Samantha Markle dissed Doria and called her an absentee mother. "The world does not know that our dad raised her most of the time without the input of her mother especially from age 12 through high school and he gave her everything she had and is," Samantha claimed.

She replied to one follower, "Glad you love people you don't even know. But everything that you think you know from tabloids is a lie. Dad pretty much raised her most of her life on his own and Doria was not around very much."

Samantha then went on to complain about how Meghan has ghosted everyone on both sides of her family including her best friend, Ninaki Priddy who was her Maid of Honour at her first wedding to Trevor Engleson. "She ghosted both sides of the family and her best friend of 30 years," Samantha alleged.