Samantha Markle is in London to meet half-sister Meghan Markle and discuss their father Thomas Markle's deteriorating health. But the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly not keen for a meeting.

Both Samantha and her father have been bad-mouthing Meghan since she married Prince Harry and became a part of the royal family. Meghan has also been under media scrutiny because of her family.

A source close to the royal family told HollywoodLife that there is no way Meghan would talk to Samantha after all that she has done in the past few months. "The idea that Samantha can just turn up at Kensington Palace and demand to see Meghan is beyond laughable," said the source.

"Samantha has done nothing but disparage Meghan on TV, in the press, and via her Twitter account, and has been stirring up trouble and ill will ever since Meghan became engaged to [Prince] Harry," the source added.

It is reported that Meghan and Samantha weren't that close growing up either. The source continues to say, "Meghan really only ever saw Samantha at family get-togethers, aside from spending a total of two weeks with her when Samantha briefly moved back in with their dad while he was still married to Meghan's mom, Doria."

According to reports, Samantha has been taking advantage of her sister's fame and this is just another publicity stunt. Rob Cooper, Samantha's publicist, tweeted saying that Samantha will be at the Kensington Palace to talk to Meghan one-on-one.

Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet pic.twitter.com/ZaypdSWEib — Rob Cooper (@RobCooperPR) September 24, 2018

The source went on to say that Meghan has consciously ignored the messages because she wants to cut all ties with Samantha. "Meghan is sick of Samantha's manipulation and games, and she's has made it crystal clear that she doesn't want to see or speak to Samantha, for even one minute, and who can blame her quite frankly?" the insider said.