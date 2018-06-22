The Duchess of Sussex is doing everything possible to follow the royal traditions and protocols with perfection. Meghan's transformation from a model-turned-actress to a royal member was quite evident. However, Meghan, who has always made some bold statements with her appearance as well as speech, seems to have stuck on to muted pastel shades post her wedding.

This was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement as a married couple and Their Royal Highnesses met people representing The Prince's Patronages at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron pic.twitter.com/BdWVyXfWye — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018

The first glimpse of the Duchess was at the birthday bash of Prince Charles. The Suit actress was seen in a blush pink dress with matching hat and clutch—designed by Goat. And, at the Trooping of the Colour event, she opted for an off-shoulder pale pink Givenchy gown. Though there was lots of debate around the off-shoulder style, which experts thought was much deeper than the regular royal style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by The Duke of Kent as they attend Trooping the Colour, The Queen's Birthday Parade, for the first time together #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/4k9Gtei7cp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 9, 2018

At the opening of @MerseyGateway Bridge, The Duchess of Sussex joins The Queen to watch a performance by local schoolchildren. pic.twitter.com/0ukbzAnzfP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018

Meghan, then, accompanied Queen Elizabeth in a coveted Royal Train to Cheshire as a part of their royal duty. Interestingly, that was Meghan's first solo assignment with the Queen, which came just weeks after the wedding. And again, the 36-year-old actress chose nude shaded dress caped around the neck—matched with belt and clutch.

Oh no sorry #MeghanMarkle this is not you ??way too big!! Where has your lovely style gone ? pic.twitter.com/rr7uuQLpen — rattycastle (@rattycastle) June 17, 2018

And then, her most recent engagement was the Royal Ascot. And once again, the former actress opted for a Givenchy-designed long-sleeved white silk dress with matching hat. Well, Meghan's preference for muted colours seems to be a great transformation in her wardrobe.

The actress, who is known to be a big fan of brighter hues, seems to be playing it safe with neutral shades at the monarch. Or, is there a hidden message? Well, experts opine that Meghan is sticking on to light palates to make sure the Queen stands out in the crowd. Interestingly, one common factor between all these events is the presence of the Queen.

Royal watchers believe that this is Meghan's way of paying respect to the monarch's leader. The Queen is a big fan of bright shades and there is also a royal reason behind it—to spot her in the crowd. With Meghan preferring demure shades, we are sure it will compliment more to the Queen's look.