Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is currently busy with various Royal works and even her pregnancy is keeping her pretty occupied. Amid all this, her half-sister has stated that she is apparently not obsessed with the royal family member.

In the latest interview with DailyMailTV, Samantha Markle candidly spoke about the status of her relationship with her sister Meghan Markle. Last year, it was reported that Samantha is reportedly on Scotland Yard's "fixated persons" list. As per Samantha, despite not having spoken to the now-wife of Prince Harry since 2008, she had asked the royal security unit to provide her with the said list.

In the interview, Samantha has stated that she has allegedly learned that this is all false.

"Now that I know there is no such thing as that list, I feel relieved."

Samantha later added that she knows for a fact that her sister, Meghan, knows that she is not "fixated."

"I'm pretty sure my sister knows that I'm not fixated. ...But I also know that she would prefer that everyone in the family be quiet — that's ridiculous because the media talks about us collectively and individually."

Samantha has been in news ever since it was revealed that Meghan would be becoming a member of the Royal Family. Samantha stated in her latest interview that reports of her being fixated on Meghan are "crazy." As per Samantha, people who stalk others, keep a record of their day-to-day activities and would show up at their doors uninvited.

"She is my half-sister, I am not some strange stepsister and most of what I've said in the media has been in defense of our dad," she later added.

Well, Meghan Markle is currently busy preparing for the birth of her first child and there has been no direct comment from her about Samantha's latest media interviews. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child will be seventh in line to the throne. As per reports, after the birth, the royal couple would be moving to Frogmore Cottage in Home Park, on the grounds of Windsor Castle and their office will be moved to Buckingham Palace.