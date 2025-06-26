Karnataka has made significant strides in its fight against drug trafficking, seizing narcotics valued at Rs 45 crore over the past year. This includes a substantial haul of 4,000 kilograms of marijuana. The state's Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, disclosed these figures during the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' event organized by the Bengaluru City Police at Kanteerava Stadium. The minister highlighted a troubling trend: the involvement of foreign students in drug-related activities, which has led to the deportation of over 200 foreign nationals.

Parameshwara emphasised the critical role of awareness in combating drug abuse, urging students to steer clear of addiction and focus on their promising futures. "There is a global movement against drug abuse and human trafficking. Awareness is being raised about the dangers of drug addiction. People need to understand the physical and mental harm caused by drug use," he stated.

While legal action is crucial, Parameshwara noted that it is not sufficient on its own. "Laws alone are not enough. Awareness campaigns are being designed in ways that appeal to the minds of youth. If the problem persists despite these efforts, legal action will follow," he added.

The minister also pointed out that in some states, properties of drug peddlers are being seized, and cases are being booked under the Goonda Act. He reiterated the Chief Minister's commitment to making Karnataka drug-free, drawing parallels with Punjab's past struggles with drug abuse.

"Punjab was once referred to as 'Udta Punjab' due to the extent of drug abuse there. We will not let such a situation arise in our state. Harsher decisions will be taken to eliminate drug-related activities," Parameshwara asserted.

In Karnataka, awareness programs have reached 6.5 lakh students, with police personnel from each station instructed to visit schools and colleges monthly to gather information and monitor the situation. Each college has been directed to form an anti-drug committee.

"The State Police Department will not compromise in any way. Citizens must immediately inform the police via QR code if they come across any drug activity. People should report any illegal activities they notice in their surroundings," Parameshwara urged.

The Home Minister also announced the destruction of the seized drugs worth Rs 45 crore through an online platform and released the 'Raksha' QR code, enabling the public to provide information to the police regarding drug-related activities. Heads of various educational institutions, who collaborated with Bengaluru City Police to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug use, were felicitated and awarded for their efforts.

The issue of drug trafficking is not unique to Karnataka. Globally, countries are grappling with the challenges posed by drug abuse and trafficking. For instance, Myanmar has faced significant challenges with synthetic drug production and trafficking, exacerbated by administrative challenges and instability. The country's Drug Laws have been reviewed to conform to the current era, with amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law enacted in 2018 and 2024.

