ED raids 18 locations in Karnataka over engineering seat scam

The sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday began raids and search operations at approximately 18 locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru in connection with an engineering seat scam.

According to sources, these raids are part of an ongoing investigation into an illegal money laundering case related to the fraudulent blocking of student seats in engineering colleges in Bengaluru.

The ED's search operations on Wednesday were specifically targeting individuals connected to B.M.S. Engineering College, as well as Akash Institute of Engineering and other associated accused parties, the sources said.

The raids are being conducted in connection with the engineering seats scam that occurred during the 2024-25 academic year in Bengaluru when over 2,000 seats were blocked illegally.

Previously, the Malleshwaram police in Bengaluru had arrested 12 individuals in connection with this case, including a contract employee of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

Several engineering colleges were also issued notices at that time. The ED has now taken over the case that was initially registered by the local police.

The allegations suggest that eligible candidates were defrauded, and private colleges benefited from these blocked seats.

An official statement is yet to be issued by the ED in this regard.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar had expressed dissatisfaction over the Bengaluru City Police's probe into the engineering seat blocking case.

"The city police arrested a few individuals, all of whom are out on bail. But the investigation has not indicated the possible role of the private engineering colleges where seats were blocked and named in the scam," he had slammed.

Earlier, based on a complaint by KEA, a FIR was registered on November 14, 2024 by the Bengaluru police.

BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology, and New Horizon College of Engineering, were named in the FIR as the alleged beneficiaries of the racket.

Even as the police arrested 10 people, including a contractual employee of the KEA, for their alleged involvement, the colleges haven't been probed, sources said.

(With inputs from IANS)