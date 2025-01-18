Youngsters are often pushed to pursue certain respected professions and abandon their ambitions. However, Zaheeb Bhat, 21, a young travel enthusiast from Kashmir, has defied these conventional beliefs. Currently pursuing engineering at the Islamic University of Science & Technology, Zaheeb has paved his own path in biking from a really young age.

"I have had a passion for biking since my childhood. I used to see YouTuber's riding bikes on risky trials, which further fueled my interest. I professionally started biking in 2021, when I was in 12th grade. Initially, my parents were really worried about me, but I was determined to follow my passion. Since then, I've conquered many challenging routes, including the Killar-Kishtwar Road, the Umling La Pass, & several locations in North India, from Amritsar to Pushkar," Zaheeb told International Business Times.

The Killar-Kishtwar Road, often called one of the most dangerous roads in the world, is extremely narrow and approximately 114 kilometres long. Zaheeb conquered this route in 2022, and is the youngest biker to have completed this route to date, for which he has also been awarded by the India book of records.

Zaheeb shares his travel & biking adventures on Instagram and says, "Social media is a really powerful tool and I started using it to inspire the youth to avoid indulging in harmful activities like drugs and instead focus on following their passions."

Umling La Pass, one of the highest motorable roads in the world, stands at an elevation of 19,024 feet (5,798 meters) above sea level. Located in the scenic region of Ladakh, it is known for its challenging terrain. Remarkably, Zaheeb has conquered this dangerous path not once but twice. The first time he visited was back in 2022; at that time, he completed the journey in just 48 hours but couldn't explore the place properly. In order to experience it fully, he returned in August 2024.

"Balancing both university and biking was very challenging for me, but over time, I learned to manage both. On weekends, I focus on short rides, and I save long rides for vacations. The bike I currently ride was rebuilt by me because I wanted to make it my own. It took me five months to complete, and I did it all by myself. I mostly ride solo, and those journeys have taught me a lot, as travelling alone often does. None of this would have been possible without my family's support, and I'm incredibly grateful for that," Zaheeb told International Business Times.

Kashmir, one of the most beautiful places in the world, offers countless destinations to explore, making it an ideal location for biking enthusiasts. The government should support young, enthusiastic bikers in order for them to contribute to the region's tourism growth. Many countries have developed dedicated routes for bikers, such as the Route 66 in the USA, the Great Ocean Road in Australia, or the Alps in Europe. With its majestic landscapes, Kashmir has the potential to become a hub for adventure tourism, with adventure bikers playing a significant role in promoting the region.