Country's biggest private lender HDFC has shortlisted three possible contenders, who may replace its outgoing CEO Aditya Puri. The three names on which the bank has learned to have finalised include Sashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad Bharucha, both executive directors of the bank, and Sunil Garg, global CEO of Citi Commercial Bank. The process to select the successor of the bank's longest-serving CEO Aditya started in November last year whose tenure will end on 26th October this year. Aditya Puri has been credited with making HDFC India's largest private sector bank with a balance sheet size of nearly Rs. 14 lakh crore. Here's a look at the three contenders:-

Sashidhar Jagdishan

Sashidhar Jagdishan, an industry veteran is currently working as Additional Executive Director, Head of Finance of HDFC Bank. He started his tenure in the bank in 1996 as a Manager in the Finance function. With his impressive managerial skills, he was promoted to the Business Head, Finance in 1999 and later to Chief Financial Officer in the year 2008. Having a working experience of 29 years, Sashidhar has played a crucial role in supporting the growth trajectory of the Bank. Moreover, he headed the finance function and helped to align the bank in achieving the strategic objectives.

Kaizad Bharucha

Kaizad Bharucha, a seasoned banker presently holds Executive Director post in HDFC bank and manages Wholesale Banking covering areas of Corporate Banking, Emerging Corporate Group, Business Banking, Capital Markets & Commodities Business, Agri Lending, Investment Banking, Financial Institutions & Government Business and Department for Special Operations. He joined HDFC Bank in 1995; prior to which he worked with SBI Commercial and International Bank in various areas including Trade Finance and Corporate Banking. He has been a member of multiple groups made by the Reserve Bank of India to examine the role of the Credit Information Bureau and the adoption of Basel II norms.

Sunil Garg

The only outsider in the race to become the next CEO of HDFC bank is Sunil Garg. He is the incumbent CEO of Citi commercial bank. Garg joined Citibank in 1998 and became its CEO in 2011. He is responsible for the banks' commercial banking business for about 50,000 clients in 24 countries.