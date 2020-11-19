The country is lauding a Delhi policewoman after she was awarded out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children in three months. This comes under a new incentive scheme that promises quick promotions for constables and head constables for tracing children.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police officer, Seema Dhaka, who is posted as Head Constable at northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli Police station, 'is the first police personnel of Delhi Police, who has been given OTP (out-of-turn promotion) for tracing missing children under the incentive scheme'.

76 children traced, 56 kids below 14 yrs

Out of the 76 children that Dhaka traced, 56 kids are below 14 years of age. The statement also added that the children were traced from Delhi, West Bengal and Punjab etc. The statement said that Dhaka put 'sincere and painstaking efforts' for tracing the children.

Notably, as per her target, she was supposed to find 50 missing children in 12 months, but she outperformed and found 26 more in only 2.5 months. She was also called 'An awesome ambassador' of Operation Muskaan. Dhaka is a mother to one child and stated that she does not want anyone to lose their child.

Who is Seema Dhaka: Lesser known facts

Dhaka says that she feels blessed to have a supportive husband and family. She appreciated her mother-in-law for sending her a tiffin when she gets late at work. Dhaka has an eight-year-old child who is well looked after by her relatives. Her family understands the responsibility that comes along with her job and does not expect her to be a part of family celebrations and even festivals.

Dhaka joined the forces in 2006 and, after appearing for an exam five years later, she became the head constable.

There were many who appreciated Dhaka for what she did. Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava wrote, "Women HC Seema Dhaka, PS Samaypur Badli, deserves congratulations for being the first police person to be promoted out of turn for recovering 56 children in 3 months under an incentive scheme. Hats off to fighting spirit and joy brought to families. @LtGovDelhi."

It was on August 5 this year when the new incentive scheme came into being to encourage police officials to trace or recover the children, who have gone missing from their home. The scheme stated that any Constable/Head Constable who recovers 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years (15 children out of them of the age group less than 08 years) within a period of 12 calendar months will be considered for the grant of out of turn promotion.

The scheme has been able to bring about a sea change in tracing missing children.