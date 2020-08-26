The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 13,800 page chargesheet in a special court in Jammu, detailing the events of Pulwama attack and naming all the accused. The NIA revealed the names of 19 accused in connection to the horrific terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy last February.

Presenting a watertight case in front of the court, the NIA detailed the criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based leadership of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad. The NIA left no stone unturned in covering all aspects of the investigation and at one point even worked with the FBI regarding the JeM role in the attack. One officer who saw the investigation through, making sure a solid case was presented, is the Superintendent of Police to the NIA.

Meet Rakesh Balwal, IPS

Rakesh Balwal, IPS, was part of the NIA team that presented the 13,800 page chargesheet to the court on the Pulwama terror attack and everything in between, which led to multiple arrests. Balwal, 2012 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, was appointed as Superintendent of Police to NIA in 2018 for a period of 4 years.

One of the biggest breakthroughs in the Pulwama attack investigation was when the probe team involving Balwal, found a picture of Kashmiri youth in Mohammed Umar Farooq's phone. The youth was identified as Shakir Bashir Magray,

With the help of this information, the NIA arrested Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama. Bashir is one of the key accused in the attack and played a major role in the planning and execution of the terror attack. From stocking explosives to readying the IED-laden car, and monitoring the movements of security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and right up till driving the car till the National Highway on the day of the attack, Bashir was a key conspirator.

After filing the chargesheet at the court, Balwal shared an emotional post on Twitter.

"To every man upon this earth, death cometh soon or late, And how can man die better, Than facing fearful odds, for the ashes of his fathers, And the temples of his gods!!!!" Balwal tweeted.