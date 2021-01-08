If you have any idea how flips are performed in gymnastics by stunt professionals, you must also be aware of the fact that these acrobatics are not that easy to execute and are therefore, associated with great risk of injury in case one fails to land correctly.

Moreover, videos of front flips or back flips shared on the social media have usually shown performers wearing proper athletic or gymnastics clothing. In other words, obviously one wouldn't want to perform these stunts in tight jeans or clothes that are not too flexible.

But then, Parul Arora from Ambala, has defied the norms and effortlessly pulled off extraordinary stunts in a saree.

To be different from everyone

A gymnast and an Instagram influencer from Ambala in Haryana, Arora once told Hindustan Times, "We wanted to try something different, that's when the 'sari idea' came to me... In life, you need a vision, then clothes become secondary."

It is evident from her stunt videos that this young gymnast has never let her attire define her dreams. Redefining the notion of women wearing sarees, Arora said further, "Young girls avoid wearing saris as it is difficult to walk and sit in it. By undertaking this front flip in a sari, I smashed all taboos surrounding a sari clad woman. Women can do wonders if they are guided well."

When a gymnast does flips in a saree.



Watched it thrice just to see how the saree defied gravity. #ParulArora #ownit pic.twitter.com/tOxzqUOA7H — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) January 7, 2021

Arora has been training for the past 14 years. The 23-year-old Instagram influencer, who is also a national gold medalist and fitness model, believes there is nothing impossible in life and with consistency a man (also a woman) can definitely achieve perfection.

"When I tried it for the first time, it was difficult and I fell two-three times but with practice and time, I aced the flip. To be talented is one thing, but everything requires hard work," she added.

Arora's social media account is filled with videos and pictures of her stunning stunts including splits, summersaults, and a lot more. But the recent video of her performing a front flip, once again, in a saree has made the young gymnast garner over 50,000 followers on Instagram. She posted the video on social media with the caption, "Who can do a stunt in saree #reelsinstagram #reels #fitness #fitgirl."

Last month, a Twitter user named Aakash Ranison posted a video on his social media page where a woman, identified as Mili Sarkar, was seen doing backflips in a saree. The post was captioned "Women can do everything that men can and they even do it better. They also can do many things that men cannot. Meet Mili Sarkar, the woman whose backflip in a saree is breaking the Internet. She's a Powerhouse of Talent! #womenempowerment #WomensRights"