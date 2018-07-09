Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Dipa Karmakar after the Indian gymnast won a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey on Sunday, July 9.

The 24-year-old, who became a household name after her inspiring fourth-place finish at Rio Olympics, clinched glory shortly after returning to competitive action following nearly a two-year injury layoff.

The Tripura girl scored 14.150 to clinch the yellow metal. Dipa had topped the qualification round with a score of 13.400. Karmakar also finished fourth in the beam finals after impressing in the qualification with a score of 11.850.

The World Challenge Cup success comes at the right time for Karmakar, who will be representing India at Asian Games 2018, starting August 18 in Jakarta.

Karmakar had to miss the Commonwealth Games in April. Dipa had told reporters in December last year that she was not particular about rushing her comeback.

Taking to Twitter, Youth Affairs and Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wrote: "Back with a bang and a gold. #DipaKarmakar is the stuff champions are made of! After battling an injury for the past 2 yrs, she makes a heroic comeback by clinching her first in the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey!"

Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Tripura girl while praising her "tenacity and never-say-die attitude".

"India is proud of @DipaKarmakar! Congratulations to her on winning a well-deserved Gold in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey. This win is a prime example of her tenacity and never-say-die attitude."

Meanwhile, Karmakar thanked her coach Bishweshwar Nandi, the Sports Authority of India and the Gymnastics Federation of India among others for their "endless support and encouragement".

This medal is for everyone who never stopped believing in me! Thank you @Media_SAI, Gymnastic Federation of India, Anant Joshi Sir, @GoSportsVoices, my physio Sajad bhai, Tripura Govt, Nandi sir and @merakiconnect for the endless support and encouragement. pic.twitter.com/FJmiusIW2A — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 9, 2018

Reactions to Karmakar's World Challenge Cup performance