Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Dipa Karmakar after the Indian gymnast won a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey on Sunday, July 9.
The 24-year-old, who became a household name after her inspiring fourth-place finish at Rio Olympics, clinched glory shortly after returning to competitive action following nearly a two-year injury layoff.
The Tripura girl scored 14.150 to clinch the yellow metal. Dipa had topped the qualification round with a score of 13.400. Karmakar also finished fourth in the beam finals after impressing in the qualification with a score of 11.850.
The World Challenge Cup success comes at the right time for Karmakar, who will be representing India at Asian Games 2018, starting August 18 in Jakarta.
Karmakar had to miss the Commonwealth Games in April. Dipa had told reporters in December last year that she was not particular about rushing her comeback.
Taking to Twitter, Youth Affairs and Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wrote: "Back with a bang and a gold. #DipaKarmakar is the stuff champions are made of! After battling an injury for the past 2 yrs, she makes a heroic comeback by clinching her first in the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey!"
Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Tripura girl while praising her "tenacity and never-say-die attitude".
"India is proud of @DipaKarmakar! Congratulations to her on winning a well-deserved Gold in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey. This win is a prime example of her tenacity and never-say-die attitude."
Meanwhile, Karmakar thanked her coach Bishweshwar Nandi, the Sports Authority of India and the Gymnastics Federation of India among others for their "endless support and encouragement".
This medal is for everyone who never stopped believing in me! Thank you @Media_SAI, Gymnastic Federation of India, Anant Joshi Sir, @GoSportsVoices, my physio Sajad bhai, Tripura Govt, Nandi sir and @merakiconnect for the endless support and encouragement. pic.twitter.com/FJmiusIW2A— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 9, 2018
Reactions to Karmakar's World Challenge Cup performance
From suffering with an Anetrior Cruciate Ligament injury after Rio Olympics to an incredible performance at World Challenge Cup in Turkey and winning gold in the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2018
Congratulations Champion #DipaKarmakar for the gold. So proud of you. Great attitude pic.twitter.com/UIcZsS1cvl
Back with a bang and a ?#DipaKarmakar is the stuff champions are made of! After battling an injury for the past 2 yrs, she makes a heroic comeback by clinching her first ?in the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey! Many Congratulations to her??for making ?? proud! pic.twitter.com/cylNEBlfkA— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 8, 2018
Congratulations to @DipaKarmakar for winning the gold medal at the World Cup Gymnastics in Turkey. We are all so proud of you. Winning on the world stage inspires young girls and boys in India to reach greater heights— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 8, 2018
#Tripura's daughter, #DipaKarmakar does #India proud yet again!— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 8, 2018
Congratulations to @DipaKarmakar on winning the Gold Medal in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, #Turkey.
You are an inspiration for millions across the world! @Ra_THORe #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/KUblTvwZWa
Congratulations Dipa Karmakar for winning the gold medal in the vault event of the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup. A special moment for you, for Tripura and for all of India! Keep it up. You do us proud #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 8, 2018
T 2861 - CONGRATULATIONS to @DipaKarmakar .. she has won Gold in the World Championships for gymnastics on the Vault .. you proved to the World that what was wrongly denied to you in the Olympics, you won it here .. !! Proud of you .. we are proud Indians because of you ! ?? pic.twitter.com/BUgmXl8Not— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 8, 2018
Her unbreakable spirit has won her Gold again! Congratulations @DipaKarmakar for winning the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup. Here’s hoping for another win at the #AsianGames2018 #BeUnlimited pic.twitter.com/08PvRtIQo2— Edelweiss Group (@EdelweissFin) July 9, 2018