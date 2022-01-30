At the age of nine, Muhammed Awal Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha Junior owns a private jet and luxurious mansion, and he is widely considered the youngest billionaire in the world. The young boy who has 25,000 followers on Instagram is truly living the billionaire life, and he has posted some images portraying his luxurious lifestyle on his social media handle.

It should be noted that Mompha Junior garnered 25,000 followers on Instagram by uploading just nine images on Instagram.

Mompha Junior: The billionaire who redefines luxury

Apart from a luxurious mansion and private jet, Mompha Junior also owns multiple supercars.

The 9-year-old boy is the son of Ismailia Mustapha, a Nigerian billionaire, who is known as Mompha. It was at the age of 06 that Mompha Junior received his first luxury mansion from his father.

"It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to... A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms... Congrats My Son on your New Home. Ur birthday Gift from Daddy," Mompha wrote on his social media page at that time.

Mompha Junior uses Instagram to showcase his luxurious lifestyle

Most of the photos shared by Mompha Junior on his Instagram page showcase his luxurious lifestyle. After sharing one post captured from his private jet, Mompha Junior wrote, "Never look down on any broke nigga, Real Hustlers go broke but never stay broke ..... Hustlers are different from Ritualists!!! God Bless all Hustlers (Amin)."

Mompha Junior's father is the CEO of Lagos Bureau De Change. He was recently accused of a money laundering case. However, Mompha denied all charges against him.