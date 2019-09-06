The game of cricket is one of the most-watched sports in the countries where it's played. The cricketers are like idols for the fans and there have been many instances that have narrated the story of the passion shown by the fans for this game.

If it comes to the Ashes, which celebrates one of the biggest cricketing rivalries of all-time, the emotions of the fans are on a different level. But to what extent can a fan go and how much a fan can love this beautiful game came out in the open once again.

Max Waight, a 12-year-old boy who hails from the South Coast of Victoria in Australia yet again set another example and showed us what cricket means to the fans. Max took out his neighbours' garbage every weekend for the last four years for a sum of $1 per household so that he can watch the Ashes live in the United Kingdom.

As reported by cricket.com.au, Max's idea of pulling this mammoth task came to his mind after he saw Michael Clarke-led Australia lifting the World Cup trophy in 2015 on their home turf. His father informed him that the child needs to raise $1500 to accomplish his dream.

Then the idea of offering his help to the neighbours by taking their garbage came to the mind of the minor, who was just eight years old then. For four years the boy religiously provided his services and slowly started climbing the stairway to his dream.

In fact, Max not only raised the required sum but also earned more than that. His father did not let him down and took his son along with his family to Manchester to watch the fourth Ashes Test.

Max finally was able to accomplish his dreams and because of his passion and love for the game, he got the chance to catch up with his cricketing heroes as well. He and his brother travelled to the Old Trafford cricket stadium in the Australian team bus.

Steve Waugh even posted a picture of the youngster along with him while Justin Langer and Test team captain Tim Paine posted photos of themselves with him on their social media handle. The legendary cricketer captioned his post in admiration of the effort of Max.

The 12-year-old's favourite players are Steve Smith and Pat Cummins and when he got a chance to talk to them he asked how they prepare for a match. "Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are my favourites. I got to talk to them about how they prepare and play the game. It was very enjoyable," Max told cricket.com.au.